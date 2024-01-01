Jennifer Garner gushes over Mark Ruffalo at his Walk of Fame ceremony

Jennifer Garner gushed over Mark Ruffalo at his Walk of Fame ceremony.

During the ceremony, which took place in Los Angeles on Thursday, the actress took to the podium to pay tribute to her 13 Going on 30 co-star, who was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"How lucky are we to have been in a movie that kids are still dressing up as for Halloween," Jennifer, 51, began in her speech, before listing other actresses who have starred opposite Mark in various romantic comedies. "I wonder if my colleagues Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth (Paltrow), Keira Knightley - I wonder if they would agree that Mark owes this rom-com success to the scruffy hair, the untucked, cute button down, both of which became the norm for cute guys everywhere for the next 20 years."

"I wonder if these esteemed ladies enjoyed Mark's anxiety as much as I did?" the actress continued. "I wonder if he tried to drop out of their films like he did out of ours after the first rehearsal of the Thriller dance, where Mark went from kind of shocked that we actually had to do this to antsy to deathly quiet to 'Bro, this is not for me.'"

Elsewhere in her touching speech, Jennifer added, "To work with you, Mark, is to love you, I don't care what anyone says."

As well as 2004's 13 Going on 30, Jennifer and the Poor Things actor, 56, starred opposite each other in 2022's The Adam Project.

The Avengers star was joined at the ceremony by his wife Sunrise Coigney and two of their three children, Keen, 22, and Bella, 18. Odette, 16, did not attend the event.

Actors Barry Keoghan and Lili Reinhart, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and director David Fincher also attended the ceremony.