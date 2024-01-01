Drew Barrymore ‘can’t believe she’s alive’ after wild past

Drew Barrymore has told how she "can't believe she's alive" after the addiction issues she battled from childhood.

"In my personal life I was a failure and a broken person,” the talk show host told US Weekly. “I can’t f**king believe I’m alive sometimes.”

She added: “Time is the greatest asset we have - it allows things to get better, to shift, to have light come into a dark space. It has taken my whole life to get here, but I’m so happy to be out of the jail in my mind.”

The Charlie's Angels star also revealed how she's finally kicked her alcohol habit.

“I drank for, oh God, since I was nine,” she said. “And then one day, I just thought, ‘I’m never going to do this again.’ I don’t have cravings. I have alcohol all over my house. I serve people drinks. It’s a confident choice. But it took me 35 years to get there. So, once I got there, I was really done.”

Drew, 48, also spoke about how hard she's worked to change the "bad girl" narrative of her life. “I thought I deserved bad things. Now I’m raising two daughters. I can’t do that to myself anymore. Kind of like the drinking - I’m picking off things one at a time, going, ‘I can’t carry you anymore. You aren’t good for me.'”

Drew shares daughters Olive, 11, and Frankie, nine, with ex-husband Will Kopelman. The couple split in 2016 after four years of marriage. She has previously spoken about their "painful" divorce, saying she "broke" after they separated.