Dakota Johnson admits The Office cameo was ‘worst time of my life’

Dakota Johnson hated her time as a guest star on The Office.

Having been a long-time fan of the hit comedy series, the actress was excited to meet some of its stars and spend time on set – but her experience was nothing like she’d imagined it would be.

“That was honestly the worst time of my life,” Dakota joked on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

“I love that show so much, and they were like, ‘Do you want to be in the series finale?’ and I was like, ‘Of course,’ thinking that I’d show up for, like, half a day. I was there for two weeks and I’m barely in the f**king show.”

Because Dakota’s appearance in the show was part of its final season and farewell episodes, the prevailing mood on set was also predictably somewhat sombre. After all, the show had been part of many of the crew members’ lives for a decade.

“They were sad,” Dakota said.

Not only was the atmosphere funereal and her cameo longer to shoot than she’d anticipated, but Dakota was surprised to realise not everyone in the show’s crew got along – and they weren’t overly thrilled about her presence on set.

“There were weird dynamics that had been going on for the last 10 years,” Dakota explained.

“Some people didn’t speak to each other.

“And I’m coming in like ‘So excited to be here!’ No one wanted to talk to me. No one gave a f** k. I was like in the background of all of these scenes, faxing things.”