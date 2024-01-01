Jonathan Majors accused of abuse by two more ex-girlfriends

Embattled actor Jonathan Majors has been accused of abuse by two more ex-girlfriends.

The former Marvel star is currently awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of harassment and misdemeanour assault in December over an incident with his ex Grace Jabbari in March 2023.

His problems worsened on Thursday when The New York Times published allegations made against him by two ex-girlfriends, Emma Duncan and Maura Hooper, who submitted statements to the prosecution for his trial but they not allowed into evidence.

Duncan, who was engaged to Majors between 2015 to 2019, accused him of emotionally and physically abusing her - including one incident where he allegedly choked her and threw her across a room.

Hooper, who dated the Creed III actor between 2013 to 2015, accused him of emotional abuse. They both alleged that he was controlling during their relationships and isolated them from their friends.

The 34-year-old's lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, insisted Majors did not physically abuse Duncan. She acknowledged that they had "many serious arguments" and said Majors is now "choosing to take responsibility for his own part in that toxic relationship, focusing on himself, and addressing his lifelong depression".

In regards to Hooper's claims, Chaudhry said Majors was "young and insecure" at the time and is now "embarrassed by some of his jealous behavior".

In her statement, Hooper claimed that she got an abortion during their relationship and alleged Majors didn't pick up from the clinic so she walked herself home. Chaudhry insisted that Majors and Hooper had agreed she would find her own way home as he couldn't miss a rehearsal.

She added, "That deeply sad event is still a painful memory for Mr. Majors."

In addition to the ex-girlfriends, the Loki star was accused of volatile behaviour on the set of the 2020 TV show Lovecraft Country. Three crew members allegedly complained to HBO executives about him and he was advised to apologise, which he did.

Chaudhry disputed the account, insisting Majors had "never been told that anyone objected to his behavior".

Hooper and Duncan's statements were not used during the trial because the defence argued it would be prejudicial to Majors.

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star is due to be sentenced in April.