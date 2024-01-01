Dakota Johnson clarifies 14-hour-sleep comment: 'Sarcasm doesn't translate'

Dakota Johnson has clarified that she does not sleep for 14 hours per night.

While speaking to L'OFFICIEL USA, the Madame Web star insisted she wasn't being literal when she made the comment in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

"I said I could easily sleep 14 hours. I didn't say that I sleep 14 hours every night. I have a job. There's no way that I could do my job and do that," she insisted. "So clearly something is amiss with that. I do love sleeping, but I didn't say that."

She continued, "I think I'm beginning to understand that sarcasm doesn't translate to journalists these days, or embellishment. I just have to be more literal, I guess."

In The Wall Street Journal interview, which was published in December, the 34-year-old said "sleep is (her) number one priority in life" and she likes to sleep for as long as possible on days off.

"I'm not functional if I get less than ten... I can easily go 14 hours," she said.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star also addressed the comment during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last month.

"I said that I could easily sleep 14 hours, but I don't demand it," she told host Jimmy at the time. "I'm not a monster."

She added, "Why is sleep bad? Like why? Leave me alone. I'm just asleep."