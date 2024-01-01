Colin Jost to host 2024 White House Correspondents Dinner

Colin Jost is set to host the 2024 White House Correspondents Dinner.

The Saturday Night Live cast member will host the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner, it was announced on Friday.

The annual dinner, where political journalists sit down with the president, members of Congress and celebrities for a night of comedy, will take place in Washington D.C. on 27 April.

"Colin Jost knows how to make Saturday nights funny, and I am thrilled Colin will be live from the nation's capital as the headline entertainer for this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner," said Kelly O'Donnell, president of the White House Correspondents' Association and NBC News senior White House correspondent.

Jost is best known as co-anchor of SNL's Weekend Update alongside Michael Che. He began writing for NBC's live late-night sketch comedy show in 2005.

"His sharp insights perfectly meet this remarkable time of divided politics, and a presidential campaign careening toward a rematch," O'Donnell continued. "His smart brand of comedy and keen observation will turn up the heat on the national news media and across the political spectrum. A night of laughs and reflections as our dinner honors freedom of the press as a cornerstone of American democracy. I am beyond excited to welcome one of NBC's brightest stars to one of Washington's greatest traditions."

Last year's headliner was stand-up comedian and former Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood, Jr. The year before, South African comedian and former Daily Show host Trevor Noah landed the gig.

At the 2023 White House Correspondents Dinner, President Biden delivered a stand-up routine. He also attended the 2022 dinner.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump chose to skip the annual event during his time in office.