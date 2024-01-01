Colin Jost to host White House Correspondents Dinner

Colin Jost will headline the 2024 White House Correspondents Dinner.

The co-host of Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update will take the reins at the White House Correspondents Dinner on 27 April.

"Colin Jost knows how to make Saturday nights funny, and I am thrilled Colin will be live from the nation’s capital as the headline entertainer for this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner,” announced the President of the White House Correspondents’ Association, Kelly O’Donnell.

The dinner is known as a notoriously tough gig, with jokes often landing badly because of the political differences in the room.

It's usually attended by journalists, political insiders and the President of the United States. Joe Biden has attended both times since he has been President, although Donald Trump boycotted the event during his tenure. The host comedian typically makes jokes at the expense of the media outlets in the room.

Colin started writing for SNL in 2005 and has hosted Weekend Update with Michael Che since 2014.

Previous hosts include Stephen Colbert, Larry Wilmore, Trevor Noah and Roy Wood, Jr.