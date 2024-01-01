Brad Pitt praises Maestro as a 'masterwork'

Brad Pitt has praised 'Maestro' as a "masterwork".

Bradley Cooper, 49, has directed, produced and co-written the movie, which he also stars in as Leonard Bernstein, alongside Carey Mulligan as Bernstein's wife Felicia Montealegre Bernstein, and his close friend Brad Pitt has compared Bradley's talent to Robert Redford.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brad, 60, said: "For me, Maestro is a masterwork. Yes, it takes great actors, but it also takes great construction. And I’m telling you, not since [Robert] Redford have I seen anyone do it so well.”

Bradley – who was celebrated at the Santa Barbara Film Festival and took part in a career-retrospective conversation with Deadline - has been Oscar-nominated for producing, co-writing and acting in 'Maestro' and Brad insisted that it "is his year".

He said: "I do hope that this is his year, because it’s well-deserved."

However, he then quipped: "But if it’s not, it’s okay, everyone knows it’s just a matter of time. And Bradley’s okay, he’s fine, he’s used to it — he’s a Philadelphia Eagles fan."

Meanwhile, Pitt previously credited Cooper with helping him get sober.

Back in 2020, the 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' star thanked his pal for helping him to overcome his alcohol addiction and said he has been "happier" since.

Speaking as he collected the Best Supporting Actor at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala, he said: "Thank you, Bradley. Bradley just put his daughter to bed and then rushed over to do this. I got sober because of this guy. And every day's been happier ever since."

Brad previously admitted he saw his struggle with alcohol as a "disservice" to himself and admitted he viewed drinking as an "escape".

Asked about his "struggle with booze", he replied: "Well, I just saw it as a disservice to myself, as an escape. To some degree, yes [it was necessary]."