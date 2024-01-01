Christian Bale to shave head for Frankenstein movie

Christian Bale will shave his head to play Frankenstein in Maggie Gyllenhaal's upcoming movie.

The 50-year-old actor revealed he will start shooting the untitled movie in the next few weeks but delayed shaving his head for as long as possible because he had media commitments for the groundbreaking for a project to build a village of homes where foster siblings can live under one roof.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I’ve got to shave my head next week [for a movie. I asked them to please let me hold off on doing that but everyone was going, ‘What’s wrong with Bale? What’s up with him?’ I said, ‘Just let me get through the groundbreaking and then I’ll be off to join you.'"

Bale will star opposite Jessie Buckley, Annette Bening, Penelope Cruz and Peter Sarsgaard in the film, which was originally a Netflix production before it moved to Warner Bros.

While the movie's title is being kept under wraps, it will focus on Frankenstein search for love.

The logline for the movie states: "A lonely Frankenstein travels to 1930s Chicago to seek the aide of a Dr. Euphronius in creating a companion for himself. The two reinvigorate a murdered young woman and the Bride is born. She is beyond what either of them intended, igniting a combustible romance, the attention of the police and a wild and radical social movement."

Buckley is set to play the Bride.

The movie is being produced by Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Gyllenhaal, Talia Kleinhendler and Osnat Handelsman-Keren. Courtney Kivowitz and Carla Raij will executive produce.