Keke Palmer is putting herself first

Keke Palmer is taking time to focus on herself.

The 30-year-old, who started acting at the age of nine, has opened up about taking more time to focus on herself.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, the former Nickelodeon star shared that she is "excited" to learn more about herself by spending more time on activities like cooking and Pilates.

"I'm really freaking thrilled about it, girl, because I always wanted to be that girl that's like, 'I cooked. I'm the host. I made Beef Wellington from scratch,'" Keke said of the cooking class that she is taking.

The Hustlers star told the outlet that she is either "always working" or looking after her 11-month-old son, Leodis, who she shares with her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson.

"I don't know if it's that the work has changed or it's the way that I'm working that has changed," Keke said, adding that she is making an effort to choose jobs that won't distract from her personal life.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress acknowledged that having financial security makes parenting easier.

"I 100% feel like money doesn't buy you happiness. I'm not always happy because of my money. But the (financial) security I have with my son is a stress reliever," she told the publication. "I'm not saying that a mom that is struggling isn't patient, because I know that they are. But if they're not, it's like, 'I get it, Miss Lady....' So when I look at the position that I'm in and the kind of parent that I am or that I'm becoming, I think it's remiss (not) to say that I have a lot of help."