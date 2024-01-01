Matthew Vaughn 'would love' to direct Argylle sequel

Matthew Vaughn has expressed interest in directing a sequel to Argylle.

During a recent appearance on the Inside Total Film podcast, the Argylle director was asked whether fans could expect a sequel to the spy comedy.

"There's a universe that we could be doing another film, but people have to like the first one. If they like it, this has been a very enjoyable experience, and a world that I'd love to continue playing in, and I know the actors would love to continue," he said. "So, that is up to the public. If they give us a thumbs-up, we will give them another one. If they give us a thumbs-down, we will just imagine what it would've been like."

The film, starring Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell and Henry Cavill, received generally negative reviews from critics and has only grossed $35 million (£28 million) at the worldwide box office so far. Considering it cost $200 million (£159 million) to make, it remains to be seen if more Argylles are greenlit.

But Vaughn has more than Argylle on his busy development schedule - he is working on a reboot of Kick-Ass, a third Kingsman film and a movie musical.

"I'm in a weird business logistical moment in my life, where I've gotta figure out who my partners are gonna be and get a lot of things ready," he explained. "So, we have to make Kingsman 3 before Taron (Egerton) and Colin (Firth) are just too old. There's the reboot of Kick-Ass, which, the idea is so of its time that we have to get on with it as well.

"We would like to make the next Argylle. Then I have a musical which I'm prepping at the moment, as well. We're gonna be busy."