Catherine, Princess of Wales leaves Windsor Castle to recuperate in Norfolk

Catherine, Princess of Wales has left Windsor Castle for the first time since undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

She will now spend time recuperating at the family home on the Sandringham Estate, known as Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

Catherine and William's three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, will join their parents while they're on a break from school, according to People.

“Catherine is recovering well,” an unnamed friend told the Daily Mail.

“She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William.”

The 42-year-old underwent planned abdominal surgery in January and it's believed she won't return to royal duties until after Easter.

It's believed that King Charles III, 75, is also staying at Sandringham after undergoing his first cancer treatment earlier this week.