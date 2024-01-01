Jada Pinkett Smith defended her home against intruders

Jada Pinkett Smith has defended her home against two hooded intruders.

The two criminals attempted to gain entry to the actress' house via a balcony just before 8pm. They reportedly thought the house was empty.

However, Jada was at home and as soon as she spotted the intruders she called police. The men ran away before the police arrived.

Police filed a report and launched an official investigation.

It's not known whether Jada, 52, was being specifically targeted, or if the attempted robbery was part of several burglaries targeting wealthy homes in the LA area.

In October 2023, Jada spoke about how she and husband Will Smith have lived separately since 2016.

“I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce,” she told Hoda Kotb in an interview with Today. “We will work through whatever. And I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”