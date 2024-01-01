Insiders reveal why Meghan Markle and Nicole Kidman were missing from the iconic British Vogue cover

Meghan Markle and Nicole Kidman weren't "snubbed" by not being part of the shoot, according to insiders.

The British Vogue cover which featured 40 of the world's most famous women was notably missing two superstars: Meghan Markle and Nicole Kidman.

But despite reports they were "snubbed" by outgoing editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, insiders have revealed the simple reason the women weren't there on the day.

Only women who have appeared on the cover during his editorship were invited - which is why Meghan wasn't included, despite her guest-editing the September 2019 issue.

Nicole Kidman was due to appear but was forced to pull out when the Hollywood actors' strike ended and she had to return to the set of the erotic thriller Babygirl.

Despite taking thousands of emails and messages to coordinate the shoot, the "actual picture took just 15 minutes to shoot" revealed a source. Photographer Steven Meisel, "is meticulous about planning. He used stand-ins to set up the lighting, so it was simple to get the women to stand in their assigned positions and he was ready to go."

Casting agent Jill Demling was in charge of arranging the day. admitting there were at least 1000 WhatsApp messages sent during the lead-up to the big day. "I was in shock how it even came together. I'm always worried until they actually show up," she said.

The cover includes A-listers such as Kate Moss, Oprah, Jameela Jamil, Jane Fonda, Victoria Beckham, Serena Williams and Karlie Kloss.