Phoebe Dynevor reveals how Bridgerton role changed her life

Phoebe Dynevor has detailed how Bridgerton changed her life.

The English star has opened up about how landing the lead role of Daphne Bridgerton in the Netflix period drama changed her life.

"I was living in LA and had been working on a show called Younger when I was offered Bridgerton," Phoebe recalled during a recent interview with Elle. "I did a tape and thought nothing of it then months later I was asked to do a chemistry read with Regé-Jean Page. I got a call back the next day and went to meet Shonda Rhimes. I was the last person to be cast."

The 28-year-old noted that since leaving the series, she has kept in touch with several of her co-stars, including Jonathan Bailey, who played her brother, Anthony Bridgerton, and Simone Ashley, who played his love interest, Kate Sharma.

"The whole experience was such a dream and the best time in my life," Phoebe gushed. "Johnny Bailey is amazing and we stay in touch. And Simone Ashley. It's fun seeing what everyone is doing post Bridgerton."

The actress added that since being on the show, she has been able to buy furniture and a home.

"(When I got my pay cheque) I bought a bed," she told the publication. "I wanted to buy the comfiest bed in the world. And I have since bought a house, I'm very grateful for that."

Phoebe was cast in the lead role in the first season of the show, which premiered in 2020. She played Daphne in a supporting role in season two and will not appear in the upcoming third season.