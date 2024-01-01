Taylor Swift is at the Super Bowl to support Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift is at the Super Bowl, supporting boyfriend Travis Kelce in the NFL Final.

The superstar flew back from her Eras tour in Tokyo to support Travis in the big game, taking place in Las Vegas.

Taylor arrived at Allegiant Stadium with best friend Blake Lively, as well as up-and-coming musician and collaborator, Ice Spice.

Her parents Andrea and Scott were also in attendance.

Taylor is wearing a black Dion Lee corset, black crystal-embellished Area jeans and boots and a Chiefs jacket to show her support for Travis. She's also wearing a necklace with the number 87 on, which is the number Travis wears on his jersey.

The party was spotted entering their suite two hours before the game kicked off. Also in the suite, which is reportedly being paid for by Travis, is Taylor's brother Austin and his girlfriend, Sydney, along with Travis' parents Donna and Ed, his brother, Jason and his sister-in-law, Kylie.

Although Taylor made it back to LA the night before the game, she and Travis spent the night apart. According to TMZ this is due to an alleged NFL ruling that prevents players from seeing their wives or girlfriends the night before a big game.