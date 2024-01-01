Bradley Cooper considered Adele for role in A Star Is Born

Bradley Cooper has revealed he initially considered Adele for the lead role in A Star is Born, before giving the part to Lady Gaga.

“I thought about Adele for a while,” confirmed Bradley who made his directorial debut with A Star Is Born in 2018.

Speaking at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival he revealed what the plot could have looked like if Adele had been offered the role.

"It was like, his career’s not great. He goes abroad. He meets this woman, but no - and then that never even took off at all."

Before Lady Gaga got the role, Beyonce was due to take the lead, but had to drop out.

“She was incredible," said Bradley. "And we went down the road and then it didn’t work out. I remember I was so nervous. I had this weird cough as I was pitching it to her.”

Lady Gaga ended up taking the role and was nominated at the 2019 Oscars for the Best Actress gong. The movie was also nominated for Best Picture.

Adele has previously said she would be open to acting - but only for one specific role.

“There is one movie I want to do, but the guy whose movie it would be, he’s not mentally ready to write the script for it,” she told Vanity Fair last year.