Cillian Murphy teases Peaky Blinders return

Cillian Murphy won’t rule out a Peaky Blinders reboot.

The Oscar-nominated Oppenheimer star revealed he’d love to work with his former colleague, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

Appearing on long-running BBC radio staple Desert Island Discs, Cillian said he’d be more than happy to reprise his role as gangster boss Thomas Shelby – no matter how when he was asked.

“If there is more story to tell, and if Stephen Knight delivers a script like I know he can, then I will be there,” Cillian, 47, told host Lauren Laverne.

“I mean, if we want to watch 50-year-old Tommy Shelby, I will be there. Let’s do it.”

Steven, 64, confirmed in 2021 that he always intended the series to conclude with a movie.

“I can say that my plan from the beginning was to end Peaky with a movie,” he told Deadline.

By late 2023, he had almost completed the screenplay.

"I’m just working on the final bits of it at the moment," Steven told Radio Times. "The plan is to start shooting that in the middle of next year."

In January, the pair fuelled talk they could be set to reunite professionally, after they were reportedly seen deep in conversation at London pub The French House.