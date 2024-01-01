Lena Headey to play grieving mother in action-thriller Ballistic

Lena Headey has been cast in the action-thriller 'Ballistic'.

The 'Game of Thrones' actress will star alongside Amybeth McNulty in the movie about an avenging mother.

Lena's character works for an ammunition manufacturing company but is left devastated when her son is killed while serving in Afghanistan.

Her despair gives way to rage and desire for revenge when she learns that it was a bullet from her factory that caused her son's death.

Red Sea Media is responsible for worldwide sales on the movie, which is currently in pre-production and is being written and directed by Chad Faust.

Thomas Michael is producing for Fella Films with David Tish and Lee Nelson involved as executive producers for Envision Media Arts.

Red Sea's Roman Kopelevich said: "This is a compelling script about the impact on everyday families of our military industry complex and America's near-constant state of war, from Chad Faust and with Lena Headey as our lead. The film is a perfect fit for international audiences around the globe."

Michael, Nelson and Tish added: "We loved working with Faust on 'Girl' and couldn't be more delighted to get the band back together for this exciting thriller with a stellar cast."

Lena previously described her delight at the power dynamic "shifting" in Hollywood with more opportunities opening up for women in the TV and movie industries.

The 50-year-old star explained: "When I was starting out, I didn't realise I had a voice, and my opinion was not often welcomed. There are still moments where you speak up and your male counterparts say the same thing seven minutes later and then, strangely enough, it is heard.

"But things are shifting within the industry. More and more women are getting producing and directing roles, which is bolstering all of the change, which is awesome."