Deadpool & Wolverine trailer drops during Super Bowl

The first trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine was released during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The teaser for the film, previously known as Deadpool 3, revealed for the first time how Ryan Reynolds' character Wade Wilson/Deadpool will be integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The clip shows him being taken away by agents of the TVA (Time Variance Authority), an organisation depicted in the Disney+ TV series Loki. He is greeted by a man named Paradox, played by Succession's Matthew Macfadyen.

"This is your chance to be a hero among heroes," Paradox says, gesturing to screens showing Avengers characters like the Hulk and Captain America in action.

"I smell what you're stepping in, sensei," Deadpool replies. "Your little cinematic universe is about to change forever. I'm the messiah. I am Marvel Jesus."

Hugh Jackman does not make a proper appearance as Wolverine in the trailer, although the back of his head and his silhouette - complete with metal claws - can be seen.

The teaser also proves that this instalment will be just as meta and R-rated as previous outings, despite being part of the Marvel/Disney family.

After making a sex joke, Reynolds' Wade said it "isn't new for me... but it is for Disney," before breaking the fourth wall and looking into the camera.

Jackman poked fun at the film's name and his mock feud with Reynolds on social media by sharing a fake title for the movie: "Wolverine & A*shole."

Alongside a teaser poster of Deadpool and Wolverine's faces joining together to form a friendship necklace, the Australian actor quipped, "'Best' is a stretch. So is 'friends.'"

Deadpool & Wolverine, directed by Shawn Levy, will be released in cinemas on 26 July.