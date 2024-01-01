Dwayne Johnson responds to 'false clickbait garbage' about Maui relief fund

Dwayne Johnson has shut down a "garbage" claim that he has not delivered on his promise to support the victims of the Maui wildfires.

In August last year, the Hollywood action man and Oprah Winfrey launched The People's Fund of Maui with an initial $10 million (£8 million) donation to help those affected by the devastating wildfires in Maui earlier that month.

Over the weekend, Internet personality Nick Sortor shared a video of Johnson being booed by the crowd at a WWE event and he claimed in the caption that the actor and wrestler was being called out for failing to deliver any relief.

Johnson reposted the allegation and replied, "I typically refrain from responding to toxic, false clickbait garbage like this because I hate dignifying bulls**t with a response, but when you use Hawaii's tragic events to draw attention to yourself I won't stay quiet."

He explained that he was being booed at the WWE press conference last week because his wrestling persona, The Rock, turned into a villain, and went on to insist that his fund has been helping survivors of the catastrophe.

"For the record: Our People's Fund of Maui has already DELIVERED over $50 MILLION DOLLARS to over 8,000 survivors who were affected by the fires, and I'm grateful to the bone that we've been the primary funders," he stated.

Johnson, who grew up in Hawaii, urged Sortor to stop writing "false" claims and focus on positive, constructive posts instead.

"Let’s put our energy and our online platforms into lifting people up. Acknowledging the good things that people do," he concluded. "It takes so much effort to be negative, and create and spread bulls**t - but when you spread positivity, kindness, and lead by example you can really impact lives."