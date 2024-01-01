Kate Winslet admits 'being famous was horrible' after Titanic

Kate Winslet has admitted that "being famous was horrible" after starring in Titanic.

The English actress has revealed that her life was "quite unpleasant" after starring in James Cameron's 1997 film.

In a new interview with Porter magazine, Kate admitted she struggled with the media attention she received after playing Rose DeWitt Bukater in the blockbuster alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

"I felt like I had to look a certain way, or be a certain thing, and because media intrusion was so significant at that time, my life was quite unpleasant," Kate, 48, told the publication. "Journalists would always say, 'After Titanic, you could have done anything and yet, you chose to do these small things,' and I was like, 'Yeah, you bet your f**kin' life I did!' Because, guess what? Being famous was horrible."

After starring in Titanic, which became the highest-grossing film at the time, Kate went on to star in 1999's Holy Smoke, 2005's Romance & Cigarettes and 2006's Little Children, among other films.

The Holiday star added, "I was grateful, of course. I was in my early twenties, and I was able to get a flat. But I didn't want to be followed literally feeding the ducks."

Kate then opened up about how she feels about her fame now that she is further along in her career.

"I wear it really lightly. It's not a burden, any of it," she explained. "(Titanic) continues to bring people huge amounts of joy. The only time I am like, 'Oh god, hide', is if we are on a boat somewhere."

Kate will next be seen in Will Tracy's drama series The Regime, which is set to air on 3 March.