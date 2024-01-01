Jennifer Lopez self-financed her new ‘visual album’

When the funding fell over, Jennifer Lopez was ready to back herself.

The On the Floor singer was all systems go to shoot the movie accompanying her upcoming album This Is Me … Now: A Love Story when her backers pulled the rug out from under her.

Instead of trying to rustle up funds from another source at the eleventh hour, or scaling back the production from a full-length feature to a simpler music video, JLo decided she would simply pay for the entire thing out of her own pocket.

“Everybody thought I was crazy when I said I would do it," Jennifer admitted to The Hollywood Reporter.

"We did have financing, and then that fell out. They pulled out at the last minute, and then it was that moment where you go, ‘OK, do we just make a video or do we go ahead and do this thing?'”

She explained the film covers her on-again, off-again – and finally on-again – love story with husband Ben Affleck. Ben was involved in the production, however he and Jennifer have remained tight-lipped on exactly what his role entailed.

"I didn’t want to tell the story of Ben and I because people know that story," Jennifer said.

"I wanted to do something different. So we embarked upon how to do that in a visual way with singing, dancing and funny in a life-like way."

The film will feature appearances by a veritable cavalcade of A-listers, including Jane Fonda, Trevor Noah, Fat Joe, Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Jay Shetty, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Kim Petras.

This Is Me … Now: A Love Story can be watched on Amazon Prime from February 16.