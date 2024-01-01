Nicola Peltz cut husband Brooklyn Beckham's cameo out of her movie

Nicola Peltz has admitted husband Brooklyn Beckham was "really upset" after she cut his cameo out of her movie.

Brooklyn originally had a tiny scene in the film Lola, Nicola's directorial debut.

“He had one line, ‘Hi,’ but he kept saying it in a British accent and he was staring directly into the camera,” Nicola told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I was like, ‘Oh God, we have to move on, good lord. So, Brooklyn ended up on the chopping block.”

After admitting he was "really upset" by her decision, Nicola went on to praise him for his support during the project.

“But I couldn’t have done any of this without him because he was such a massive support to me every day on set which I’m so appreciative of."

As well as directing the film, Nicola stars in it, along with Virginia Madsen, Raven Goodwin, and her brother Will Peltz.

Lola premiered last week, where Nicola posed with Brooklyn, and her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham, wearing a custom-made Victoria Beckham corset and trousers.