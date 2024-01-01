Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex launch new website

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have quietly pressed 'go' on a brand-new website.

The royals have launched sussex.com, a new website featuring biographies of each of them, as well as news updates and links to their charitable foundation and production company.

"Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex is a humanitarian, military veteran, mental health advocate, and environmental campaigner," Harry's bio explains. "He has dedicated his adult life to advancing causes that he is passionate about and that advance permanent change for people and places."

Meghan's bio is similarly professionally oriented.

"Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is a feminist and champion of human rights and gender equity," it reads. "Her lifelong advocacy for women and girls remains a constant thread in her humanitarian and business ventures. She has been named one of the most influential women in the world in rankings including TIME Magazine’s Most Influential People, The Financial Times’ 25 Most Influential Women, Variety Power of Women, and British Vogue’s Vogue 25."

The spruced-up showcase replaces the couple's previous website, sussexroyal.com, which they have been unable to make use of since pulling back from their senior royal roles in 2020.