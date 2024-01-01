Kate McKinnon to release debut novel

Kate McKinnon is set to release her debut novel in October.

The Barbie actress will release The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science, the first novel in a "zany" series for readers aged eight to 12, on 1 October.

The novel tells the story of the Porch sisters - Gertrude, Eugenia, and Dee-Dee - who don't belong in their "snooty town" and are expelled from an etiquette school for insubordination. They are subsequently invited to join a mysterious new school run by mad scientist Millicent Quibb.

"When the sisters are asked to save their town from an evil cabal of nefarious mad scientists, they must learn to embrace what has always made them stand out and determine what side they're on - before it's too late!" the synopsis reads.

Published by Little, Brown Books for Young Readers (LBYR), a division of Hachette Book Group, the novel will also feature drawings drafted by McKinnon and fine-tuned by illustrator Alfredo Cáceres.

According to the press release, the comedian, who left Saturday Night Live in 2022, has been working on the book for years.

"I wanted to write the kind of book that I would have loved reading when I was younger, when I was eating honeysuckle on the playground and collecting bugs and falling in love with the natural world - I hope young people read about the adventures of the Porch Sisters and are inspired to get out there and have their own adventures," McKinnon said in a statement.

"I started playing with the idea of these characters and this world over a decade ago and am so thrilled to finally bring them to an audience, especially with a team as wonderful as the one at LBYR."