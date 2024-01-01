Kaia Gerber aims to keep her relationship with Austin Butler ‘sacred'

Kaia Gerber thinks her and Austin Butler's romance is their business.

The model daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford is keeping mum on her relationship with Oscar-winning actor Austin, 32.

"Honestly, I feel like so few things in my life are private," Kaia explained to the Wall Street Journal, "and that is one of the things that I try to keep as sacred as possible.”

While her love life is off limits, the 22-year-old was more than happy to open up about her "nepo baby" status. As the daughter of 57-year-old Cindy, a world-famous model and 61-year-old Rande Gerber, a celebrity business titan, Kaia addressed the perception she's had the world handed to her on a silver platter.

“I don’t think it’s a topic that will go away," she allowed, "so I’ve clearly reached the point of acceptance."

Kaia went on to express her gratitude at seemingly having won the lottery of life. 'Nepo', short for nepotism, refers to the tendency for people born into well-connected or wealthy families to find success easily.

"I personally am very aware of all the wonderful things it has done for me," Kaia acknowledged.

"I would never, ever say anything negative about it, because that is my truth about it.”