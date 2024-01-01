Joe Manganiello moves in with new girlfriend after Sofia Vergara divorce is finalised - report

Joe Manganiello has moved in with new girlfriend Caitlin O'Connor, after finalising his divorce from Sofia Vergara.

The True Blood actor has reportedly set up home with his girlfriend Caitlin O'Connor, after finalising his divorce from Sofia Vergara last week.

Sources confirmed to TMZ that the couple are now living under the same roof and are loving spending so much time together.

Joe, 47, and Caitlin, 34, have been dating since September 2023. They are both from Pittsburgh and reportedly bonded over their roots.

Sources confirmed they visited their hometown as a couple before taking trips to New York and Italy together.

Joe and Sofia split in July 2023 after seven years of marriage.

Sofia, 51, revealed the reason for their split was "because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom."

They finalised their divorce "amicably" last week, with Joe getting custody of the couple's dog Bubbles.

Sofia is rumoured to be dating orthopaedic surgeon, Justin Saliman.