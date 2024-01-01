White Lotus Season 3 starts shooting in Thailand

White Lotus Season 3 has begun shooting in Thailand, with the production crew teasing, "Unforgettable experiences are in the making."

The highly anticipated third season of hit TV show The White Lotus has started filming in Thailand.

The show's Instagram account showed a picture of a beautiful island, with the caption, "Unforgettable experiences are in the making at #TheWhiteLotus. We are eager to welcome new guests to our resort in Thailand."

They will shoot around Koh Samui, Phuket and Bangkok according to Variety.

The plot of season three hasn't been revealed, but as with the previous two series, it's believed to follow a group of guests and employees at a White Lotus hotel.

Show creator Mike White has revealed season three will take a "satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality."

Natasha Rothwell who played spa manager Belinda Lindsey in Season One will return to the cast, along with newcomers Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood and Leslie Bibb.

Natasha told the Hollywood Reporter that she "gasped out loud" when she read the script.

"I will say it's going to blow people's minds," she said. "I gasped out loud no less than five times."