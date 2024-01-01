Selma Blair issues apology for anti-Islam comments

Selma Blair has posted a long apology to her Instagram.

The actress was forced to issue a lengthy statement of apology after a backlash to comments she made on social media.

Responding to a video defending the Jewish community amidst last October's terrorist attacks in Israel, Selma wrote: “Thank you so much. Deport all these terrorist supporting goons. Islam has destroyed Muslim countries and then they come here and destroyed minds. They know they are liars. Twisted justifications. May they meet their fate."

The comment set off a firestorm of outrage on behalf of Muslims everywhere, which prompted not only its deletion, but a formal apology from Selma.

“This is a time of great pain and anguish for many around the world, but it is also a time to learn and better understand how words matter," Selma wrote in an Instagram post.

"I commented on a post by Abraham Hamra regarding two congress members who are against banning October 7th Hamas terrorists from entering the USA. In my comment, I mistakenly and inadvertently conflated Muslims with Radical Islamists and fundamentalists, a terrible err in my words, and resulted in hurting countless people I never meant to, and I deeply regret this.

"As soon as my error was brought to my attention, I deleted the comment. Hate and misinformation are amplified so easily these days. This time by my own hands.

"In this instance, I erred in my writing and I fully recognize how I contributed to the Muslim community being understandably very upset. I respect and love all peace-loving communities, all over the world. It was my Muslim friends who helped educate and show me the way. I am committed to paying forward their love and understanding. We cannot allow ignorance and rage to becomes our downfall."

"I raise my hand in humility and volunteer to break the chain. Those who know me, know that wherever I go, I try to create branches to hold onto, bridges to meet on for all marginalized communities.

"I am dedicated to tolerance and peace for all who want it – not hate. I apologize to those in the Muslim community who I offended with my words. I apologize to my friends. And I apologize to anyone I hurt. And I will do better. With appreciation, love and respect. Selma”