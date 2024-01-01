Beanie Feldstein teases 'absolutely surreal' role in Drive-Away Dolls

Beanie Feldstein had an "absolutely surreal" experience playing a police officer in Drive-Away Dolls.

During a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Booksmart star reflected on becoming the latest actress to play a cop in a movie by one of the Coen brothers.

"I mean, if you get a script from one of the Coen brothers, it's like, 'I'll play a tree.' Like, I don't care what I'm doing," she said. "But when I got the audition and it was to play a cop, it just has that special kind of, I don't know... to be in that lineage of those women (actresses who played police officers in Coen movies) is surreal."

Beanie follows in the footsteps of Holly Hunter, who played cop Edwina 'Ed' McDunnough in Raising Arizona, and Frances McDormand, who played Chief of Police Marge Gunderson in Fargo.

"To play one of their cops is, like, absolutely surreal. And it was so fun for me to just be angry all the time," Beanie said of her character Sukie. "I have sort of a stuffed animal gummy-bear personality. And Sukie does not. You do not want to meet her."

Drive-Away Dolls, co-written and directed by Ethan Coen without his brother Joel, stars Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan as two friends who embark on a road trip and get involved with a group of criminals along the way.

Teasing the concept, Beanie added, "(It's got) everything you know and love about the Coen brothers, like that tone, that really specific comedic, funny, action, quirky, raunchy tone."

Drive-Away Dolls will be released in U.S. cinemas on 23 February.