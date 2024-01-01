Derek Hough shares update on his wife's health after surgeries

Derek Hough has shared an update on his wife Hayley Erbert's health after her recent surgeries.

The Dancing with the Stars judge has given an update on Hayley's health after she underwent two operations following a traumatic brain injury in December last year.

"She's unbelievable," Derek, 38, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday. "When I married her, I knew she was strong, but I really didn't realise how strong she really was until now."

"I'm just, I really am in awe of her every day," the professional ballroom dancer continued of his wife, 29. "She's incredible. She really is a miracle and I don't really throw that word around lightly, but she really is."

On 6 December, Hayley, who is also a dancer, fell ill after a performance in Washington D.C. and was rushed to a local hospital, where she was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma, or a collection of blood within the skull, due to a burst blood vessel.

The day after being admitted to the hospital, Hayley underwent an "emergency craniectomy" before undergoing a further surgery on 20 December to "replace a large portion of her skull" that had been removed during the first operation.

In a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight, Derek gushed about his "amazing" wife.

"It's been a crazy time, but I tell you what, it's been an amazing and beautiful time, because all the little wins, the triumphs, it's just incredible," he said at the time. "She's amazing."

Derek and Hayley, who first met in 2014, tied the knot in August 2023.