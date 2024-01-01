American Pie star Seann William Scott files for divorce from wife

American Pie star Seann William Scott has filed for divorce from his wife Olivia Korenberg after four years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by People, the actor - best known for playing Steve Stifler in 1999's American Pie - filed for divorce from his wife Olivia on Tuesday, four years after they tied the knot.

Seann, 47, cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. The date of the former couple's separation was listed as 2 October last year.

According to the court documents, the Dude, Where's My Car? star has requested joint legal and physical custody of their three-year-old daughter, Frankie Rose, who the couple welcomed in June 2020.

Seann also stated that spousal support will be paid in accordance with a prenuptial agreement.

The news of the split comes less than two weeks after it was reported that the actor had put his five-bedroom home in Venice, California, on the market for $4.9 million (£3.9 million).

Seann and Olivia, an interior designer, quietly tied the knot in September 2019.

The Dukes of Hazzard actor was previously engaged to Lindsay Frimodt, a former Victoria's Secret model, in 2012, but they split almost a year later.