Molly Shannon cast in Only Murders In The Building season 4

Molly Shannon will join the cast of Only Murders in the Building for Season 4.

The comedienne will appear in the hit TV show, in the role of a high-powered LA business executive.

The next series of the acclaimed show will take place in LA rather than the infamous Arconia building in New York, which has been the base of the previous three seasons.

The fourth season will also welcome back Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as the true-crime devotees turned podcasters who solve a murder mystery.

It's not known whether Meryl Streep, who appeared in season 3 as Martin Short's love interest will return for another season, although it's been suggested that Martin Short's character is keen to follow her to LA to support her burgeoning career.

Molly has appeared on Saturday Night Live, as well as several films including Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, and Never Been Kissed.

Only Murders in the Building has won three Emmys, and been nominated for a further 26 since it first aired in 2021.