Jennifer Lopez "never planned" to get back together with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has revealed she and Ben Affleck "never planned" to get back together.

Speaking on Australia's Kyle and Jackie O Radio Show, the singer admitted she needed to "figure herself out" before the "universe opened up" and allowed her to rekindle her relationship with former fiance Ben Affleck.

"I fell in love with the love of my life (earlier in my life) and for whatever reasons that we needed to grow and do other things," she said.

"We both went off and had children with other people and other relationships, but you know in my mind I kind of had it like, 'Oh, that was kind of the one.'"

Jennifer, 54, and Ben, 51, were a couple in the early 2000s but broke off their engagement in 2004, citing the pressure of being in the public eye.

In 2021, they reunited. "'I couldn't believe it and I don't think he could either," she said. "It's not something we ever planned. We really had moved on with our lives but when we reconnected, it was almost instant and we just knew."

Ben was married to Jennifer Garner from 2008 to 2018 and shares two children with his ex-wife, Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 15.

Jennifer and Marc Anthony were married from 2004 to 2014, and share twins Max and Emme, 16.

The I'm Real singer told how after her divorce from Marc, she had decided to stay single.

"I was like 'I'm good on my own, I'm fine, I love my life'. And when you get to that place, I think that's when the universe kind of opened up to me and was like, "OK now you're ready.'"

Jennifer and Ben got married in Las Vegas in July 2022.