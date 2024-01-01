Eminem to co-produce documentary on superfans

Eminem is co-producing a documentary on the world of superfans, called Stans.

The name of the doco is taken from his hit song, Stan, which coined the term describing the fanatical and sometimes delusional superfan.

“Stans will be the opportunity for us to turn the camera around and ask the audience about being fans - and in some cases, fanatics. This is a study of the relationship between fanbase and artist through the lens of one of Eminem’s most fascinating songs and one of the world’s most important entertainers," said the rapper's manager Paul Rosenberg in a statement.

The 15-time Grammy winner will work through his company Shady Films to make the documentary, which is set to air later this year through Paramount and MTV.

Eminem's song Stan was released in 2000 and featured Dido. It tells the story of an obsessed fan who kills himself and his girlfriend after Eminem fails to respond to his letters. Although the story wasn't based on true events, it was inspired by the rapper's experiences.

In 2017, The Oxford English Dictionary added the term Stan to its pages.