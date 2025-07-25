Vanessa Kirby hopes to do Sue Storm 'justice' in The Fantastic Four

After months of speculation, Marvel Studios announced the cast of its upcoming Fantastic Four reboot on Valentine's Day by sharing a retro poster illustrated by Wesley Burt.

The poster confirmed that Kirby will play Sue Storm/Invisible Woman alongside Pedro Pascal as her husband Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn as her brother Johnny Storm/Human Torch and The Bear's Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. It also featured the group's robot H.E.R.B.I.E.

Sharing the artwork on Instagram, The Crown actress wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day everybody. From our family to yours. Very honoured to take on Sue Storm, Marvel's OG lady since 1961. I hope to do her justice."

Her co-stars also shared the posters on their respective social media accounts.

Kirby had to dodge rumours about playing Sue Storm during the press tour for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning last year.

Playing coy about the speculation, she told ET Canada in June, "I love the MCU universe and yeah, it would be an honour to join them. And I really love Kevin (Feige, Marvel Studios CEO). I think he's a visionary. All I can say is that it would be an honour to join them (the MCU) in any element."

Sue Storm was portrayed by Jessica Alba and Kate Mara in previous Fantastic Four films.

The plot for this movie is being kept under wraps, however, fans have speculated that it will be set in the 1960s.

The Fantastic Four, directed by Matt Shakman, will be released on 25 July 2025.