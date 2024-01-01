Hilary Swank reveals her twins' names for first time

Hilary Swank has finally revealed the names of her nine-month-old twins.

The Million Dollar Baby star celebrated Valentine's Day on Wednesday by sharing a picture of her babies sitting on a beach facing the ocean. Their names - Aya and Ohm - were written on the sand behind them.

In the caption, she wrote, "I have a busy week of talk shows ahead where I'll be sharing about my new film and a fun partnership, but I figured what better day to share the names of my two little loves with you all first. Thanks for being here!! Happy Valentine's Day."

Swank, who is promoting the film Ordinary Angels, concluded her post by joking, "P.S. Who else has babies that think sand is edible?"

The Oscar-winning actress announced she was expecting twins on Good Morning America in October 2022. She and her husband, entrepreneur Philip Schneider, welcomed Aya and Ohm in April 2023.

She announced their arrival on Instagram, posting a photo of her holding two babies as she watched the sun set over the ocean.

"It wasn't easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it," she captioned the post. "Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven."

The 49-year-old actress got engaged to Schneider in 2016 and they tied the knot in August 2018.