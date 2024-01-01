America Ferrera calls high school drama teacher her 'lifeline'

America Ferrera has credited her high school drama teacher for being "a lifeline" to her growing up.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Barbie star spoke to her high school drama teacher Mrs Freitag, who was sitting in the studio audience.

"She was one of my two drama teachers in high school, and we spent a lot of lunchtimes eating in the drama room together, because I was super popular and cool and had lots of friends, and that's why I chose to," America joked. "And she was a lifeline, and I love her to death."

Reacting to America's successful career, the teacher insisted, "I had zero to do with this. Zero. She is a natural talent, I didn't have to do anything. But I will say, I'm very proud of you."

America was raised in the Woodland Hills area of Los Angeles, where she attended Calabash Street Elementary School, George Ellery Hale Middle School and El Camino Real High School.

The Ugly Betty actress continued, "When you're a kid in the arts, and a kid like me who was... beholden to just whatever you can access, right - public school - every person who sees you and sees your talent and believes in you and tells you to keep going, they're your lifeline. That's, like, what keeps you going."

America is currently nominated for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for playing Gloria in Barbie.