Meryl Streep returning to Only Murders in the Building

Meryl Streep will appear in season four of Only Murders in the Building

The three-time Oscar winner has officially signed on to return for the fourth season of the murder-mystery comedy starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

The show's production company president Karey Burke confirmed Streep’s return in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Meryl is returning for next season because she had a tremendous time,” Karey said.

Meryl, 74, will reprise her role as musical-theatre star Loretta Durkin, the love interest to Martin's Oliver Putnam.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given Loretta was offered a job in Los Angeles in the season-three finale, the new season will kick off with all key characters in LA.

Very quickly, however, they'll head back to the scene of all the show's crimes: New York, and more specifically, the 'Arconia' apartment building on the city's Upper West Side.

The news of Meryl's return comes just a day after it was announced Saturday Night Live alumnus Molly Shannon, 59, would be joining the cast.

Shannon is set to play a high-powered LA entrepreneur who finds herself drawn into the world of the investigation in New York.