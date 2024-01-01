Carey Mulligan got flustered meeting Brad Pitt

Carey Mulligan met Brad Pitt and couldn't keep her chill.

Feeling slightly starstruck, the British actress had already done her best to pretend she hadn't seen Brad when she arrived backstage at the 2024 Santa Barbara Film Festival last week.

"I'd never met him before and I walked into the green room and he was in there and I didn't know how to talk to him, so I didn't," the 38-year-old told Extra.

It wasn't until they were settled in their audience spots for the show that she felt a tap on her shoulder – and found herself completely unmoored by who she found behind her.

"We were in our seats and he was sat in the seat behind me, but I didn't know that he was," Carey explained.

"And then I felt this tap on my shoulder and I turned around and it was him and he went, 'Hey, Carey,' and I went, 'Oh God, Brad Pitt!'

"So that was cool."

Brad, 60, was at the event to present Carey's Maestro co-star Bradley Cooper with the festival's Outstanding Performer of the Year award for his role as conductor Leonard Bernstein.

Bradley also co-wrote and directed the Netflix movie, which Brad described at the festival as "a masterwork".