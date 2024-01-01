Nicola Coughlan asked for a ‘PG season’ of Bridgerton for her mum

Nicola Coughlan joked she wanted a tamer version of Bridgerton just for her mother.

With the third season of the hit Netflix series is set to be just as raunchy as seasons one and two, the Irish actress has joked she asked producers to create a less explicit version of the show so she could watch it with her mother.

“I requested a PG version for my mammy because I am not doing that,” Nicola told Australian radio station Today FM.

“If you want to watch it with your mum and dad, go for it, (but) having seen bits … No way, no, no, no, no, no!”

Nicola, 37, went on to add she had previously attempted to watch the show with her family but had been forced to fast-forward past the more explicit scenes to avoid awkwardness.

“Yeah, it’s gonna be like, ‘Oh, that was a big bit we missed,’” Nicola laughed, adding she found herself trying to convince her mum they'd watched the entire episode.

“Even in Season 1, I skipped bits with my mum," she explained.

"She was like, ‘That episode was short,’ and I was like, ‘It was a short one. It was a short one. Yeah.’”

Part One of Bridgerton, Season Three, will be available on Netflix on May 16, with Part Two available on June 13.