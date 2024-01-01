Kelly Osbourne praises “amazing” Ozempic

Kelly Osbourne believes Ozempic is "amazing" despite her mum Sharon warning against the weight loss drug.

The star raved about the drug to E! News.

“I think it’s amazing,” she said. "There are a million ways to lose weight, why not do it through something (that) isn’t as boring as working out?”

The 39-year-old slammed those who have been critical of its use.

"People hate on it because they want to do it," she said. "And the people who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it or p**sed off that they can’t afford it."

Kelly has been open about her attempts to lose weight since giving birth to her son Sidney in 2022. Two years before giving birth, she had gastric sleeve surgery which helped her lose 35kg (85lbs).

Her comments come a couple of months after her mum, Sharon Osbourne, warned about the side effects of the medication which is officially designed to help Type 2 Diabetes.

"I was very sick for a couple of months,” Sharon, 71, revealed in May last year on the UK show, The Talk.

"The first couple of months, I just felt nauseous. Every day I felt nauseous, my stomach was upset, whatever.”

A couple of months later she told the Daily Mail that she was "too gaunt, and I can’t put any weight on. I want to because I feel I’m too skinny.”