Gisele and jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente “deeply in love" - report

Gisele is "deeply in love" with her new boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.

The supermodel has been "discreetly seeing" the jiu-jitsu trainer "since the summer," according to a source.

The couple were spotted kissing on Valentine's Day in Miami, sources told Page Six.

Joaquim is seen regularly with Gisele and her two children, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 12, doing activities including paddle boarding, jogging, riding horses, hitting the gym. He's also been spotted picking up the Sports Illustrated model from the airport.

Several weeks after Gisele and ex-husband Tom Brady announced their divorce in 2002, Joaquim went with Gisele and her kids on a trip to Costa Rica. At the time, the couple denied they were an item, with a source telling People, "(Joaquim) and his two brothers are Gisele and the kids’ martial arts teachers. They are not dating.”

Gisele spoke spoken publicly about Joaquim last year in an interview with Vanity Fair. “He’s our teacher and, most importantly, he’s a person that I admire and that I trust. It’s so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy.”