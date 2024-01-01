Bob Odenkirk's new action movie 'Normal' is "full of red herrings" and the suspense is comparable to a film by M. Night Shyamalan.

The 'Breaking Bad' star is returning to the big screen for another action movie following the success of 2021's 'Nobody' and he's re-teaming with the film's writer Derek Kolstad - who also worked on the 'John Wick' movies - for new offering 'Normal' which follows the story of a temporary sheriff in a sleepytown who gets caught up in a criminal conspiracy.

Bob has now revealed the film is more than just a regular action movie, telling The Hollywood Reporter: "When they presented the idea [for Normal] to me, it just had this quality to it I don’t think I’ve seen in an action movie in forever.

"I’m going to call it suspense mystery. You could argue that the 'Bourne' films, especially the early ones, have that element, where he’s trying to explore and solve a mystery, the mystery of his own past. There’s that sort of dimension in this story ... "

He added: "We don’t want to give anything away. But the first thing I said [to Derek] was, 'This has an M. Night Shyamalan-kind of level of suspense and mystery'. There’s a sustained sequence of figuring out what really is going on, including some major red herrings."

Derek added of the new film: "If I were to describe 'Normal', I’d say it was a love letter to Hitchcock and the British crime thrillers I grew up with as a kid, it has the more grounded elements of films from the 1970s."