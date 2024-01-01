Bill Skarsgard fined for drug possession - report

Swedish actor Bill Skarsgard has reportedly been slapped with a fine for possessing marijuana.

The 33-year-old, who is best known for playing the evil clown Pennywise in the recent It films, was arrested at Arlanda Airport in Stockholm in October for possessing 2.43 grams of cannabis, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

The John Wick: Chapter 4 actor was reportedly sentenced on Wednesday and ordered to pay a fine of 40,000 Swedish krona ($3,830/£3,043). He will not face any jail time, probation or parole.

According to the outlet, Skarsgard pleaded guilty to the possession charges and submitted paperwork to the court, which the judge used to decide his sentence. Once he pays the fine, the case will be behind him.

He is also known for starring in Barbarian, Hemlock Grove and Atomic Blonde, and his upcoming projects include Nosferatu and The Crow.

He is a member of the famed Skarsgard acting family, led by Dune star Stellan Skarsgard. His most famous brother, Alexander, is well known in Hollywood thanks to projects like The Northman, Big Little Lies and Succession, and their brothers Gustaf and Valter are also actors.