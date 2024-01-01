Amy Schumer addresses speculation about 'puffier' face

Amy Schumer has responded to the speculation about her "puffier" face.

The Trainwreck star appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Good Morning America this week to promote season two of her TV show Life & Beth and many social media users commented on her appearance.

Addressing the speculation, Amy explained on Instagram on Thursday that she has been experiencing some "medical and hormonal" issues.

"Thank you so much for everyone's input about my face!" she began. "I've enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you're right it is puffier than normal right now. I have endometriosis an auto immune (sic) disease that every woman should read about. There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I'm okay."

Amy, 42, has been open about her battle with endometriosis, a disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside of it. She underwent surgery for the condition and had her uterus and appendix removed in 2021.

"I also believe a woman doesn't need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation," she continued. "But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you're in. Like every other women/person some days I feel confident and good as hell and others I want to put a bag over my head. But I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this tv show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed. Maybe just maybe we can focus on that for a little."

The second season of Life & Beth was released on Friday.