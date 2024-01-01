Kim Kardashian reveals what she is looking for in a romantic partner

Kim Kardashian has divulged the qualities she wants from her ideal romantic partner.

The 43-year-old reality star, who shares four children with her ex-husband Kanye West, has explained what she looks for in a potential suitor.

"Accountable for actions. Takes accountability. Good teeth. Can hold their own. I don't have to babysit all the time," she said on SiriusXM's This Life of Mine with James Corden podcast on Thursday. "I mean, just a good genuine person that's driven and has their own motivations in life too, the list is so long."

During the interview, Kim revealed she is open to finding love again, but won't settle for just anyone.

"There'll be moods where I'm just like, you know what? I understand my life is really big and I understand it takes a really, really, really special, unique person to want to deal with that," she shared. "I think my life is really fun and whoever comes in my life will have a really good time, but it's a lot."

The Kardashians star went on to explain that she is currently happy being single.

"I'm not lonely, so I'm good," she told the podcast host. "I have my kids, I have work, I have my family, but it would be nice to share your life with someone, but when you do, it's such a big (commitment), I don't take that lightly."

Kim is reportedly dating American football star Odell Beckham Jr., however, they have not confirmed the rumours.