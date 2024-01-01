Naomi Campbell and Umar Kamani planning to launch talent management business

Naomi Campbell and entrepreneur Umar Kamani are planning to launch a talent management business in Dubai.

The supermodel has teamed up with the former PrettyLittleThing CEO for the new company.

"Myself and Naomi are in the process now of starting a talent management company," Kamani told Arabian Business. "We feel there is an opportunity to bridge some gaps in the current talent management world. Countries in the Middle East are aggressively pursuing talent and signing them to big deals, but sometimes it feels very transactional. The talent comes in just for the money and leaves without truly experiencing the culture."

The 35-year-old multimillionaire noted that he is keen to see people travel to Dubai "passionately, not just for the money but also to experience the beautiful, respectful culture".

In recent years, the United Arab Emirates city has become a hotspot for celebrities, influencers and high-profile personalities. Campbell and Kamani intend to use their knowledge and expertise to ensure these visitors leave Dubai wanting to come back.

"One thing I've learned about the Middle East is that, like me, we want the best of everything," Kamani continued. "I think the next stage is attracting those people and brands. That's part of my next journey chapter - to start creating that ecosystem as I live here in the region."

Campbell, 53, is no stranger to the business world. In 2005, the model and philanthropist founded a non-profit called Fashion for Relief. The organisation launched EMERGE, a global initiative focused on discovering, showcasing and promoting creative talent from emerging communities, in 2022.