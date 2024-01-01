Prince Harry breaks silence on King Charles III's cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry has addressed his father King Charles III's cancer diagnosis for the first time.

Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace announced the British monarch had been diagnosed with cancer. His son Harry, who is based in California, swiftly flew to London to briefly see his father before heading back to America.

Addressing his father's health news on Good Morning America on Friday, Harry said, "I jumped on a plane and went to go and see him as soon as I could... Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I'm grateful for that."

When GMA host Will Reeve asked if the diagnosis could bring the royal family together, the 39-year-old replied, "Absolutely. Yeah, I'm sure."

Speaking at an Invictus Games countdown event in Canada, he added, "Throughout all these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis the strength of the family unit coming together."

The Duke of Sussex also shared that he has upcoming plans to travel to the U.K. and he intends to "stop in and see my family as much as I can".

Buckingham Palace announced on 5 February that King Charles, 75, had been diagnosed with a form of cancer after undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate at The London Clinic.